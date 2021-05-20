SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Southington man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a teen.
Officers arrested 24-year-old Mark Daly last week and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault.
Police confirmed that Daly is the son of Southington Police Chief John Daly.
The arrest stems from an investigation into allegations that Daly had sexual contact with a 19-year-old female without her consent.
Daly was released on a $500 bond. He’s expected to appear in court later this month.
