SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Southington man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting a teen.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Mark Daly last week and charged him with fourth-degree sexual assault.

Police confirmed that Daly is the son of Southington Police Chief John Daly.

The arrest stems from an investigation into allegations that Daly had sexual contact with a 19-year-old female without her consent.

Daly was released on a $500 bond. He’s expected to appear in court later this month.

