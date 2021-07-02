SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Teens stealing cars in Connecticut has reached a violent and deadly boiling point.
The most recent cases have happened in New Britain and in Glastonbury, where police say a woman was shot at today.
It started in Wolcott on Monday, where police say two teens ransacked the senior center, stole a car, and crashed it.
A day later, a 53-year-old was killed in New Britain.
Police say he was struck by a stolen SUV driven by a 17-year-old.
That 17 year old had been charged thirteen times in the last four years.
Now tonight, police in Glastonbury are looking for two “young people” wanted for shooting at a woman in her driveway.
They believe they were there to steal a car. This is a problem many communities are dealing with.
We spoke with Glastonbury Police Chief Marshall Porter. We wanted to know what’s going to be done about this.
He writes:
“We are working towards providing real time, interactive data on these crimes on our website, similar to what Southington PD has done.”
He mentioned the work happening in Southington, so we went there to learn more about the success they’re finding to see if it can translate to other communities here in the state.
"75 percent of our crime involving stolen vehicles involves juveniles," Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan tells us.
That sobering stat triggered Southington to assemble a task force dedicated to investigating car thefts and car break-ins.
The five person force was formed in February and while the town is not immune from the crimes, they are finding success in solving the cases.
"We’ve increased to twenty arrests so far of those thirty stolen vehicles, so we went from two in 2020 to twenty in 2021. That’s pretty dramatic," Lt. Egan explained.
As these types of crime pervade our state, we’re exclusively taking you inside the department to show what can be learned.
They use a three-pronged approach.
- Community outreach
- Dedicated detectives
- Increased patrols
They have detectives dedicated to investigating these crimes and they’ve increased patrols in certain areas, but we learned the success is fueled by real-time technology that can be found right on the department’s website.
"It’s about trying to be one step ahead of the people who are committing the crime," said Lt. Egan.
The dashboard only shows car break-ins and thefts.
We see where and when they’re happening. This allows police to get very targeted in their patrols.
They now know where to increase patrols and which neighborhoods need to get the message to lock their doors.
"Identify patterns, see hotspots, and some of that information we can use to identify specific areas of towns where vehicles are stolen. We can identify which areas vehicles might be dumped, which helps link back in our investigation," continued Lt. Egan.
Many of the investigations have lead back to teens.
Police here and in other towns are looking to the state for help there.
"Not getting a lot of support from that side ties our hands and we can’t do our jobs," Lt. Egan stated.
Until then, they’ll keep up the targeted patrols and the community awareness, but they do recommend other towns create a taskforce.
"Dedicating some officers who are dedicated specifically to this problem is clearly what’s made all the difference in our efforts," added Lt. Egan.
So you saw what Southington is doing. Here in Glastonbury, the chief says they’re assembling their task force and they’re using bait cars.
As for the tech side of things, they’re working on it.
