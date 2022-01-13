SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A threat scrawled in a bathroom prompted police to increase their numbers at Southington High School on Thursday.

School officials said someone found a sanitary napkin container inside a second floor girls bathroom that had the words 'shooting on Thursday' written onto the inside part of the lid.

The discovery was made toward the end of the school day on Wednesday.

"We don't [know] when it was written," said Riley Harriott-Marks, a student. "It's more scary the fact that maybe it is today or it could be in the future. And who knows?"

Police said they are working to determine who wrote the message.

The incident marked the second time that a threat was found inside a bathroom at the school.

"I was just kind of like 'oh this is happening again,'" said Rachel Stumpf, a Southington High School student. "It started becoming like a lot of kids are becoming like desensitized to it because it's happening so much at this point."

Last month, police said a students discovered a handwritten threat on a bathroom stall that created a sense of panic on social media. Roughly half of the students stayed home.

District leaders said they don't want that to happen again, so they sent a note home to parents and students to explain exactly what was found.

They pointed out that although the most recent threat was discovered on Wednesday, they don't know exactly when it was written.

"Me not knowing like who it is, what's going to happen is what's scary about it," Harriott-Marks said.

School officials said the police presence was just a precaution.

Students have faced charges for similar incidents in other Connecticut communities.

"You're being stupid. Why are you doing this, because there's actual threats out there," Stumpf said. "And now if there is an actual threat people may not take it seriously."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Southington police.