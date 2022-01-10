Southington crash

Police are looking into what lead up to a crash in Southington.

 (Photo provided by Sarah D.)

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash shut down part of a busy roadway in Southington Monday.

It happened during the late night hours on Meriden Avenue.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. Police haven't said if anyone was injured.

Meriden Avenue is currently closed between Belleview Avenue and South End Road while police investigate.

