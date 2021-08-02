SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Southington police are looking to identify a man who was seen threatening people with an axe on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the parking lot at 75 Center St., just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspect was seen chasing people in the parking lot with an axe.
Police said he also used the axe to damage a car in the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 378-1600.
