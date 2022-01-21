SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Southington police made an arrest for an armed robbery that happened at a gas station in October.
Police say the robbery happened on October 17 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 957 West Street.
Police identified the suspect as Edgardo Colon-Rosa, 31, of Meriden.
During the incident, Colon-Rosa entered the store and started a conversation with the clerk.
“Colon-Rosa then ran towards the employee, removed a knife out of his pocket, and ordered the clerk to the ground,” Southington police said.
Colon-Rosa then demanded money and took cash from the register.
Police say he stole between $800 and $900.
Colon-Rosa was charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the fourth degree.
He was placed on a $350,000 bond.
