SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Residents are on alert in Southington after a string of recent crimes, some of these crimes even happening in prominent places.
This is the final weekend of the Apple Harvest Festival, and many people will be coming into town.
There was already a stabbing last weekend, and a bank robbery happened on Main Street Friday.
It’s been busy and residents want to know what’s going on.
“They’ve been breaking into cars, BJs, Apple Harvest, there was a stabbing. They just robbed a bank. It’s supposed to be a safe town, but it’s a little crazy,” said Leroy Trinidad of Southington.
In 10 seconds, Trinidad recapped the last seven days in Southington.
The TD Bank on Main Street was robbed Friday afternoon, steps away from the Apple Harvest Festival, where a 16-year-old was stabbed last weekend.
On Friday, police confirmed a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
On Thursday night, the BJs on Spring Street was hit by thieves who ran in and ran off with several big screen TVs. There was also this carjacking at a Queen Street gas station.
“We don’t want the public to feel that every time they’re at a gas station or walking to their vehicle in the morning that they need to keep an eye around their surroundings, but unfortunately that’s where we’re at right now,” said Southington Police Sgt. Justin Burke.
Police in town are well aware that these once atypical crimes are becoming more typical.
Residents say they’re locking up homes and cars now when just a couple of years ago, they weren’t.
“Obviously, you gotta lock it, but now you kind of have to be more worried about it. Before I go to bed, I double check that I locked it. Before, it wasn’t such a big deal,” Trinidad said.
On Friday, police shared more about what is being done.
They said at the Apple Harvest Festival, guests can expect more patrols on foot, bike, and motorcycle.
For auto thefts, Southington has a dedicated unit and a real-time crime map that the public can access.
They say it’s already returning results.
“Our message is that we’re here for each resident, we’re working diligently and trying to do all we can to help combat this issue at hand,” Burke said.
