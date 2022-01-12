SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious threat has prompted police to increase their numbers at Southington High School Thursday.
School officials say someone found a sanitary napkin container inside the girls bathroom on the second floor with the words 'Shooting on Thursday' scribed onto the inside part of the lid.
The discovery was made towards the end of the school day Wednesday.
Police are working to determine who wrote the message and when.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Southington Police.
