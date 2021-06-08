SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in Southington are being asked to ease up on their water usage.
The Water Department said that it is trying to conserve the town's water supply during future unusually warm weather and dry spells by issuing a voluntary water restriction.
Officials are encouraging residents to limit the amount of outside water usage and to adhere to an odd/even watering schedule.
Under this recommendation, residents that have odd numbered residences will be encouraged to use water on odd numbered days of the month.
This recommendation also applies to those even numbered houses.
The Water Department said the recommendation goes into effect Monday, June 7.
According to meteorologists at Eyewitness News, Connecticut is in the midst of its first heat wave of the year.
Tuesday is expected to be in the low nineties.
Anyone with any further questions on how to best conserve water is asked to contact the Southington Water Department at 860-628-5593. or by visiting their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.