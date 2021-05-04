SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -Southington residents are voting on a referendum that would change the face of the town.
The town wants to sign a $4.5 million contract with a golf course to prevent the building of future housing developments.
Election officials said the turn out is much higher than expected. They expect 3,000 people to walk through the doors on Tuesday night to decide whether the town should acquire development rights to the Southington Golf Course.
Town officials say acquiring rights would prevent the golf course owner from building a 114-lot subdivision on the property, approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission years ago.
Supporters of the acquisition say more homes mean more families and possibly an overcrowded school system.
Some neighbors also say they want to preserve as much green space as possible.
But some oppose the $.45 million acquisition and are worried about how it will impact taxes.
Voting ends at 8 p.m. If the voters approve the sale, the golf course owners will lose their rights to build property on the land.
