SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Each year an Italian restaurant in Southington draws a crowd of tens of thousands of people from all over, not just for what they’re dishing up in the kitchen, but also for their holiday lights.
If you’re looking for a low-key dinner in a simple setting, cross Cava off your list.
Cava General Manager Antonio Papahristou said, “from the moment people walk in the door, their jaws drop and that’s how I know right from the start, they’re like oh my god this is insane.”
Papahristou says for the past 14 years the elaborate holiday displays have grown.
They start the decorating process in August, and it’s all done by the hardworking staff.
“This is hanging 72 Christmas trees, about 20,000 ornaments, feet and feet of garland, and then you have a whole Swarovski crystal castle that we put together this year for the frozen inspired theme,” said Papahristou.
From the Grinch’s cave, to the Genine’s layer, and the flight of the Pegasus, folks from all over flock to Cava to get a look at the most festive decorations around.
Feeling stressed during the holidays?
Take advice from Elsa in the frozen ball room, “and let it go!” With different themes each year it’s sure to impress even the harshest critics.
With the last year and a half filled with uncertainty and sadness, Tony said they didn’t tone it down, they purposely went even bigger to spread even more holiday cheer
“At a time when everybody needs that extra sparkle in their life i said we have to go bigger and better and that’s when we added on this temporary building just to make more space more tables,” said Papahristou.
