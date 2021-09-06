SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a busy holiday weekend for many restaurants in our state, but some are still struggling with staffing issues due to COVID.
Eyewitness News spoke with several restaurants who say they were extremely busy this weekend and while many are still short staffed after the pandemic, they’re hoping that’ll soon change.
“It’s been a really busy weekend, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, even with the weather," Robin Richmond, general manager of Sliders in Southington, tells us.
“Way more than we did this time last year, the same Labor Day weekend," Cheryl Moran, co-owner of Anthony Jack's, stated.
The holiday weekend was a success for restaurants in Southington, but many say they’re still having trouble filling staffing vacancies.
“The tough part is really the back of the house at this point," says Moran.
Many are hoping the expiring of some unemployment benefits will push people to apply to openings again.
“That’s definitely going to help so many people to get the work force back. It’s definitely a positive in my book," noted Richmond.
In Connecticut, the extra $300 a week unemployment boost ends Labor Day.
Robin says Sliders in Southington has already seen an increase in applications.
“It’s definitely picked up over the last few weeks. I know a lot of restaurants out there right now are really struggling for staffing to the point where they’re not able to open their normal hours," Richmond said.
And that’s the case for Anthony Jack’s in Southington. They’re usually open six days a week, but have been closing on Monday and Tuesday to give their staff a break.
“It’s not horrible. We’d like to have a little bit more back up. We don’t want to have to close two days a week," stated Moran.
Throughout the pandemic, staffing has been a struggle for the restaurant.
Cheryl says while she thinks unemployment benefits could play a role, she believes it’s really a combination of things, like childcare, as many parents are worried their students could go remote again, and she says the amount of contact restaurant employees have with the public is turning people away.
Still though, Cheryl is hoping the next few weeks means an increase in applications.
“Hopefully, it’s going to improve this week," Moran added.
