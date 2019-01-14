SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver in Southington was tracked down through his cell phone, police said.
Patrick Brown, 19, as identified as the man who used a knife to rob the driver of $273 in cash and a small amount of Rupees.
It happened at the Motel 6 on Queen Street Friday just before 7:15 p.m.
Police said the delivery driver arrived at the motel and knocked on a door. When no one answered, the driver called Brown's cell phone and Brown agreed to meet him in the parking lot.
When the two met, Brown robbed him of the money and fled south, police said.
Investigators were able to obtain subscriber information on Brown's cell phone through the pizza order. The driver was also able to provide a description of him that matched a photo police found.
Police later discovered that Brown's phone was still active in the area of the Motel 6.
The motel's staff confirmed that a room was registered in Brown's name.
Officers found him inside, along with the knife, cash and Indian currency.
He also had crack cocaine on him, police said.
Brown was charged with first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and possession of crack cocaine.
He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Bristol Superior Court on Monday.
