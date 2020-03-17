SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – While most schools are closed in the state, many parents are wondering what to do with their children.
For one district, they’re going to virtual learning so children will still be able to hit the books from their computers.
Southington is looking to start that virtual learning sometime next weeks. Students will be getting instruction from teachers from their computer screens.
The assistant superintendent says students won’t be on their computer for long periods of time, but they would be on them daily.
An instructional day for elementary school students would be about 40 minutes and the older students would be on the computers for about two or three hours.
A lot of students had access to computers at home, but for others, the school district handed out about 150 loaner computers in grades 4 through 12, as well as hot spots so students can connect to WiFi.
The district is now looking to assist younger students.
“Now that we realized we are going to be closed for more than two weeks, we need to work with our K through 3 families to push out information to them digitally and not expect the young kids to have a lot of screen time, but access the information to what teachers are pushing out,” said Steven Mandancy, assistant superintendent.
Mandancy says children could be out of schools for more than two weeks, so they’re not rushing to implement the virtual learning right away. They want to make sure everyone has the information before they begin.
