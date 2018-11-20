SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Trash turned to fun.
A Southington elementary school received a new playground made from items we use every day.
Thousands of toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, and floss adorn the playground at Kelley Elementary School in Southington, 5,300 to be exact.
“We’re one of the older buildings in town, so it’s always great when we can get something new,” said Marilyn Kahl, Principal at Kelley Elementary School.
The waste now turned into slides and monkey bars.
“It’s actually 100 percent recycled material and a great portion of it is made from oral care waste,” said Maame Mensah, U.S. Account Director at Terrcycle.
Kelley elementary students and the local community came out on top in a nationwide contest for this playground.
For student Emma Hallett, recycled material never looked so good
“Yeah like I told my mom, “Mommy! We have to win,” said Hallett.
Competitive spirits helped drive them to the finish line.
“As the contest went on when it got to be about May and we realized, wait a minute we’re going back and forth, first and second place here, that kind of built the momentum,” said Kahl.
Families collected toothpaste tubes and boxes from local dentist’s offices. Parents even volunteered time to collect online votes.
It was neck and neck until the final day.
Finally, the results came in June, Kelley Elementary beat out the rest.
“I was like “I can’t wait! Why is it that long” because it was in the summer we got the results and I wasn’t in school, and I was like “ugh, I wish I was in school, I wish it was faster,” said Hallett.
Snow and rain means Hallett and her classmates will have to wait before exploring their new playground
“They’ve had to just look out the classroom windows with envy and joy, but not quite able to be out there at recess time just yet,” Kahl said.
For students and staff, winning a playground for generations to come is reward enough.
