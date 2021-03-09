SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Southington Public Schools will be closed on Monday, March 15 to allow their teachers to get a coronavirus vaccine.
On Tuesday, the district announced there would be a dedicated education clinic set up for Sunday, March 14, which the district said was the earlier possible date available.
Superintendent Tim Connellan said the educators would be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“After checking extensively with area districts who have had staff vaccinated with the J&J product, it seems that the probability of side effects severe enough to prevent staff from working during the following 24 hour period is quite high,” Connellan said in a statement.
Due to around 800 staff members receiving the vaccine that day, there will be no school on Monday, March 15.
“A school cancellation is not exactly what we want at this time of year, but it is necessary, and it is absolutely better to do so in a planned fashion,” Connellan said.
March 15 and 16 are also elementary parent conference days, which will be rescheduled.
There is a second clinic set up for Saturday, March 27, which should not affect any school days.
