SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - After several suspects were seen throwing stolen items, like laundry detergent and paper towels, from an Oxford grocery store into their cars, we’re learning these types of crimes are happening in Southington and at three different stores.
A similar crime also happened at the BJ’s Wholesale Club on Spring street.
Police are also investigating an incident at the Stop and Shop on Queen Street.
They tell us three people loaded up a shopping cart with items and started to walk out without paying.
When the manager tried to stop them, they were knocked to the ground. The manager was hurt.
When officers spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it, the driver took off.
Another crime happened at the Shop Rite on Queen Street.
Police are looking for a woman who stole more than $700 worth of merchandise.
When she was confronted by an employee, she pulled out a hypodermic needle and threatened to stab the associate multiple times.
Police are looking into whether these are related to this Oxford larceny. They say there are some similarities.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police.
Rumor has it that, in an attempt to reduce crime in CT, the legislature is considering a bill to make shoplifting legal
