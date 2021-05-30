SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A pursuit that spanned several communities came to a conclusion Sunday night.
According to Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan, officers received a report around 6:45 Sunday evening from the homeowner of 2344 Meriden-Waterbury Road saying that sixteen shots had been fired at their residence.
About a half hour later, a resident at 376 North Star Drive called police saying that four or five shots had been fired at their residence as well.
Around 7:40 that night, officers were notified of a "glass break" that occurred at the Hartford HealthCare group on Meriden Avenue.
About an hour later, a church member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints said that an unspecified, but similar incident had occurred at their Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike location.
When officers arrived on Meriden Avenue, they observed a suspect that matched the description of a person involved in a shooting that happened earlier in Bristol outside of a black Chevy Silverado that was parked in the back of the building.
The man, described as a white male wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans, had the passenger side door open and was carrying a long rifle in his hands.
While officers began to establish a perimeter around the building, they heard several shots being fired from the man's location.
Shortly after, investigators saw the Silverado take off onto Meriden Avenue and immediately took off after him.
The pursuit took police down Old Turnpike Road and onto I-691.
Middletown Police said that the suspect hopped off in Middlefield and continued heading east onto Washington Street in Middletown.
Middletown Police deployed stop sticks to try and prevent the vehicle from going any further, but it continued through and onto Main Street, eventually making its way onto the Arrigoni Bridge.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop after a Southington officer in pursuit forced the Silverado off the roadway towards the Portland end of the bridge.
The suspect, later identified as 74-year-old Douglas Gollnick of Southington, was taken into custody and transported to New Britain Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Police seized a .22 caliber long rifle from Gollnick's possession.
No other injuries were reported.
Lt. Egan said that two Southington cruisers were damaged during the pursuit.
The incident closed down the Arrigoni Bridge in both directions for a brief period, but has since reopened.
The vehicle in question was towed back to the Southington Police Department.
It was later determined that Gollnick was indeed the person involved in the Meriden Avenue shooting and is suspected in the other shootings in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.