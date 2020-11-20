HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands of Connecticut 5th graders cast their votes in the 2020 statewide Kid Governor election, and the results are in.
Connecticut has elected Reese Naughton as the next Kid Governor.
Naughton attends Oshana Elementary School in Southington.
A virtual ceremony was held on Friday where the announcement was made.
Naughton’s platform was called “Connecticut’s Positive Pandemic.”
"Quarantine has taken its toll on all of us, sending some in a downward spiral of depression, anxiety and fear of the unknown. Mental health is a real community issue, and I have a solution that will spread positivity throughout Connecticut,” Naughton said in her campaign video.
Reese is making community crates that include extra masks and positive messages.
