SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police provided an update Wednesday on a crash that left a Southington High School student dead.
They revealed that 17-year-old Julia Bruno was driving north in a Nissan Sentra on Clark Street while 76-year-old Nancy Giudice of Plainville was headed east in her vehicle on Meriden Waterbury Road.
Bruno and Giudice entered the intersection for both streets and collided.
It happened Friday night in Southington.
Following the collision, police revealed the Bruno hit a utility pole at the northeast corner of the intersection.
Bruno suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local medical center where she later passed away.
Giudice reported no injuries on the scene.
Community members held a vigil for Bruno on Saturday.
Police the the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southington police at 860-378-1649.
