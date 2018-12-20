SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A student at Southington High School has been referred to juvenile court after making a gun threat on Wednesday, according to Police.
Police said the student became upset around 1:30 p.m. and threatened to bring a gun to school on Thursday.
The student was questioned by Police and admitted to making the threat, but said he did not have any intention of bringing a weapon to school.
Later on Wednesday, two parents reached out to Police and made it known that they were concerned about a threat that was made on the same day.
Police investigated the threat by the student, as well as the parents’ concerns, and officers determined there is no credible threat to Southington High.
There will be an increased Police presence today out of precaution and to help alleviate anxiety that students and staff may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.