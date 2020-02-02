SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington High School marching band will work as a team this morning to make thousands of subs for fans at 'Big Game' watch parties.
An annual tradition, the students form an assembly lines and become pseudo-chefs for a few hours.
When all is said and done, roughly 2,000 super subs will be crafted and delivered to help raise funds for the marching band's yearly expenses.
Available in turkey and cheese, ham and cheese, and the popular Italian combo, the subs cost $7 each and are delivered prior to game time.
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.
The 'Big Game' is set to kick-off at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.