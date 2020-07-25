SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - As families begin settling into new routines, going back to work, and possibly heading back into the classroom this Fall, many are in need of face masks.
Earlier this year, 14-year-old Madison Mathews dove into a new hobby.
"And there's a lot of trial and error when I was making them. I’ve broken several needles," Madison tells us.
She started with scrunchies, making and selling them to friends.
Then, the pandemic hit.
"I had the elastic and I had the fabric, and so I started making them," continued Madison.
Face masks with a different design in mind.
"We started making them, because my grandfather. He has hearing aids and he can't have the ones behind the ears," explained Madison.
These go over your head to fit more comfortably.
For mom, Ronni, and dad, Ryan, it’s a proud moment.
"I think she's amazing. I really do. It became something that we did together. I’d help her cut. I'd help her pin. She did all the sewing. I know nothing about sewing," stated Ronni.
Dad handles marketing.
"He helps with the social media," says Madison.
"People want style, but at the same time, if that's going to make people wear a mask, so be it. It's doing the right thing," said Ryan.
The $5 face masks come in a variety of patterns.
From animals...
"I really like the sloths," stated Madison.
...to sports teams.
"It's hard to find the sports fabric too," continued Madison.
Customers can’t believe a teenager is behind the small business.
"They want to know if I made them all and I do, and then they ask me what I do with the money and I donate some of it," says Madison.
With a little help from her parents, she takes her earnings to the grocery store.
"I drive her over there, she takes her cart, shops, buys what she wants, pays cash at the register, and then we drop it off at the Southington Bread for Life," said Ronni.
A food pantry helping those in need.
The money left over Madison keeps to use toward more fabric so she has enough supplies to keep going.
Madison has sharpened her skilled with more than a hundreds masks made.
She can sew one in about four minutes. We timed her.
"There, and then it's done," added Madison.
She says she’ll continue making and selling these to help keep people safe and fed in her community.
