SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Southington woman was sentenced on Monday for embezzling over $300,000 from her employer.
The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 37-year-old Lydia Cabrera was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised released.
This comes after she embezzled $370,000 from her employer, A2Z Home Medical Supplies when she worked there as a bookkeeper.
As part of her responsibilities, Cabrera was given access to A2Z’s online merchant payment system, which Cabrera used to steal from the company by falsely representing the customers of the company who had sought a return for their funds.
Officials said Cabrera input her personal debit card information as the card, which funds should be returned on approximately 272 occasions.
The District Attorney said before working at A2Z, Cabrera stole approximately $68,000 from a home health care aid company she worked for between April 2016 and July 2016.
