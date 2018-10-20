SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Volunteers renovated the home of a 99-year-old World War II Veteran in Southington on Saturday.
It was all free of charge and done by a group called House of Heroes Connecticut.
The team of volunteers put in a handicap ramp, made window repairs, carpentry and yard work, and more at 48 Bagley Road.
The renovations are for Nicholas Lanteri who served in the Battle of the Bulge and also the Normandy invasion.
House of Heroes said Lanteri’s home is the 108th residence that has been renovated for a veteran or their surviving spouse.
The group started repairs around 8 a.m. and there was a ceremony held at noon.
For more information on how to volunteer or donate to House of Heroes, click here.
