SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Southington Planning and Zoning Board voted to ban recreational marijuana shops in town.

Officials voted 6 to 1 to prohibit having recreational marijuana dispensaries.

Local leaders have a lot of influence on the issue because though specially licensed businesses will be able to open dispensaries by the end of next year, towns have the authority to ban them outright or limit the number of businesses that can operate within their community.

However, voters in Southington may have a say.

Planning and zoning chairman Robert Hammersley told Channel 3 that if roughly 4,000 voters sign a petition for a referendum, the issue will automatically be on the ballot in the November general election.

Eyewitness News asked residents what they thought.

"There’s too many young kids who would get involved. I really don’t think so. We have an active high school and I don’t think it’s the best thing, because one way or another, I think it’ll find its way down to younger children," said Orlando Romeo, a Southington residents.

"Whatever people want to do, it’s their business. Not so much mine. I’m okay with whatever they want to do. It’s their call. Not mine," said Michael Kowalewski of Southington.

Voters could ultimately make the decision.

There is an active push by recreational marijuana supporters to get the issue on the ballots; however, it’s unclear if they have enough signatures to do it.

Prospect has already prohibited the sale of recreational marijuana in that town. Other towns are also considering it.