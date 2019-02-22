WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A computer issue Friday morning temporarily affected Southwest Airlines flights, including some with Connecticut connections.
A few flights going to and from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks were delayed, the airport confirmed.
"It is our understanding that those flights are delayed due to a Southwest nationwide computer issue," said Alisa Sisic, manager of marketing and public information officer, Connecticut Airport Authority.
In total, Bradley said four flights were impacted, three of which already departed as of 9:20 a.m.
"The fourth flight is normally scheduled to depart at 9:40 a.m., but is currently still showing as delayed," Sisic said. "Other flights after 10 a.m. are currently showing on schedule."
Southwest answered Twitter posts from frustrated travelers.
It said it was working to get people on their way.
"Our Network Operations Control Team is aware of the issue and are working diligently to get you on your way as quickly as possible," Southwest said. "We appreciate your patience while we work through this."
There's no word on what caused the issue.
For more on flight statuses at Bradley, head to its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.