WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel hundreds of flights across the country, including several out of Connecticut.

The airline blamed an air traffic control problem and weather-related challenges.

The issue left thousands of passengers stranded across the country.

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, At least three departing flights were cancelled in addition to one arriving flight. Passengers were told it could be two days before their flights get rebooked.

It was a similar scene across the nation.

Flight cancelations for Southwest totaled 1,800 over the weekend. More than 2,000 flights were delayed.

A Bristol resident’s morning flight to Baltimore was among those canceled.

“I had a 6:05 flight, it was cancelled,” said Michael Hoxie of Bristol. “They told me I needed to rebook or cancel if there was nothing available, so they rebooked me for [Tuesday] in the afternoon. I’m just going to check with the other airlines to see if there is something sooner instead of waiting until [Tuesday].”

The Federal Aviation Administration said issues related to traffic control or staffing only happened for a few hours on Friday night, and continued to create scheduling challenges for some airlines because of "aircraft and crews being out of place."

There was speculation about a pilot walkout after Southwest issued a vaccine mandate for employees last week.

However, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said that's not the case.

Southwest apologized for the travel disruption and said it was trying to get people home quickly and safely.

Anyone traveling Southwest will want to check ahead of time and make sure there aren’t any cancellations or delays.