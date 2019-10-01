(WFSB) -- Southwest is offering a three-day sale with ticket prices as low as $49 out of Bradley International Airport.
The sale runs from now through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 3.
The cheapest flight at $49 is from Hartford to Baltimore/Washington MD., and other ticket prices range from $99 to $208. The most expensive is for a trip to Jamaica.
Right now, the airline is letting passengers book through April 13, 2020.
For more details, or to book a flight, click here.
