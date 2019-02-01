WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A Southwest flight returned to Bradley International Airport shortly after take-off on Friday evening, officials said.
Southwest officials told Channel 3 that flight #1694 bound for Tampa Bay experienced a pressurization issue after take-off which officials said caused some customers to experience injury and discomfort.
Officials said those customers were treated by local paramedics.
Southwest Airlines said the company removed the aircraft and will accommodate those with travel options.
A Bradley International Airport official said the plane landed safely and did not impact airport operations.
