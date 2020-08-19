WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on industries across the country.
One industry that has been particularly hard hit has been the airline industry.
One airline is planning to drastically reduce its flight schedule starting next month.
Not many people are flying right now due to the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Southwest Airlines announced that the decreased demand for flights out of Bradley International Airport will mean fewer opportunities for people to do so.
The Connecticut Airport Authority said in statement to Channel 3 that starting in September, “All nonstop destinations will be suspended…with the exception of Baltimore and Chicago. However, passengers will still be able to access Southwest’s entire route network by connecting through one of those two cities.”
For some Southwest flyers though, those limited options just aren’t worth it.
Bradley is far from the only airport Southwest is dropping flights at.
The airline company says these reduced capacities will likely through October as well.
Southwest released a statement saying, "As Southwest Airlines reacts to the drop in customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline continues to adjust flight schedules across our network – including at Bradley International Airport (BDL). Currently, Southwest plans to temporarily suspend non-stop flights to Denver and St. Louis from September until November, and a non-stop flight to Orlando will be suspended until October. Rest assured, local travelers can still reach those destinations from BDL with convenient, one-stop connections via Baltimore (BWI) and Chicago (MDW). We appreciate the support of our local Southwest Customers, and we look forward to increasing flights when customers are ready to travel again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.