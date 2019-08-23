Soybeans, coffee and oil among the products hit by a new round of Chinese tariffs on US goods

China on Friday unveiled tariffs on another $75 billion worth of US goods, the latest escalation in the trade war between the two countries. The additional tariffs of 5% or 10% will be levied on 5,078 products, including soybeans, coffee, whiskey, seafood and crude oil.
China's Finance Ministry said the tariffs will roll out in two phases, the first beginning next month.
Tariff List 1 -- effective September 1 :
- Part 1: 270 items will be imposed with a 10% tariff, including seafood, fish, crab, shrimp, fruit, nuts
- Part 2: 646 items will be imposed with a 10% tariff, including: beef, chicken, potato, wheat, soybean, TCM, steel
- Part 3: 64 items will be imposed with a 5% tariff, including: cream
- Part 4: 737 items will be imposed with a 5% tariff, including: turkey, chemicals
Tariff List 2 -- effective December 15:
- Part 1: 749 items will be imposed with a 10% tariff, including: coffee, corn, caviar, chemicals, cars, buses, scooters, bikes
- Part 2: 163 items will be imposed with a 10% tariff, including: cars, motorcycles
- Part 3: 634 items will be imposed with a 5% tariff, including: whiskey and cigars
- Part 4: 1815 items will be imposed with a 5% tariff, including: wood, floors, doors, clothing, CDs, TVs, lights, automobile parts, pens
