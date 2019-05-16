TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Two people were arrested at a Torrington spa for prostitution activity.
Police said random inspections were conducted at two massage parlors in the city on Monday.
The Graceful Massage Spa on New Harwinton Road and Maple Massage LLC on Winsted Road were inspected.
During the inspections, the Department of Labor found violations at both locations that may result in fines.
According to police, at the Graceful Massage Spa, detectives observed suspicious activity between a male patron and the spa owner.
The spa owner, Ding Quingfen, 55, of Torrington was charged with prostitution.
The patron, 70-year-old Robert Phillips of Brookfield was charged with patronizing a prostitute.
Both were issued a summons at the scene and released on a promise to appear in court.
