WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Several families are homeless on this frigid day after a fire burned a multi-family home in Waterbury.
The fire started on Waterville Street around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Smoke could be seen billowing on the Channel 3 city cam.
Residents said the fire happened so fast that many are left with just the clothes on their backs.
No injuries were reported, but the home is a total loss.
Officials said a spaced heater may be to blame for the fire.
"I heard the alarms and then I heard someone yelling to get out of the house," said Tamara Lanier-Hanna, fire victim.
Tamara Lanier-Hanna was working from home and lost everything.
"I just grabbed my dog and ran out of the house as quick as I could," said Lanier-Hanna.
On this dry, windy, and bitterly cold day, firefighters were actually on another call when they responded and by the time they got there, they saw the home glowing with flames.
"The fire actually had a good head start, so we were playing catch up all along," said Deputy Fire Chief Rick Hart.
Officials said they were hampered because there were no firestops between the floors of the home, which was built in 1900.
"It didn't take long at all, as I was getting in my car, there was black smoke on the first floor, so we made it just in time, everything just sparked so quickly," said Lanier-Hanna.
The Red Cross is assisting victims with shelter.
No further details were immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.