Spaghetti freezes mid-air in New Hampshire mountain’s extreme cold

(Gray News) - You have probably heard of it being so hot that you could fry an egg on a sidewalk, but how about so cold that you can freeze a fork in mid-air?
Parts of New Hampshire were so cold on Tuesday morning that you could freeze spaghetti in seconds.
According to Mount Washington Observatory, someone was trying to have a meal when their pasta froze mid-air – with the fork suspended in air between the noodles. The observatory said it only took about 15 seconds for the fork to freeze into place, as seen in the photo.
The observatory reported temperatures of -30 degrees Fahrenheit with 65 mph winds on Tuesday. The area was under a wind chill warning.
Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.
