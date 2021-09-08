Speaker Pelosi highlights child tax credit with Lamont, Larson in CT

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives was in Connecticut on Wednesday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California joined Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. John Larson to highlight the child tax credit.
The tax credit was approved earlier this year as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
They met at Godwin University, an university with a lot of non-traditional students.
Pelosi stated, “Over four million women lost their jobs, children weren’t in school. They couldn’t afford childcare, they just had to stay home.”
Two million people are still out of work, and Pelosi said women were hit the hardest during the pandemic.
The Child Tax Credit is part of the American Rescue Plan. The average monthly payment in Connecticut is $395, it is expected to help more than half a million children.
Carmon Rodriguez was invited to tell her story. Her son was killed this year, now she is raising her nine grandchildren.
"The child tax credit was gratefully needed,” she said. “It came at a perfect time it seemed like. It seemed like it was heaven sent because they lost their father and the income so we didn’t have that.”
Democrats said child care and increasing the minimum wage will lift families up.
Mayor Luke Bronin said, "“In our city, in our small city in Hartford, 28,000 kids under the age of 18 are eligible for that tax credit. Which is a game changer for those kids and those families.”
Pelosi also made a push for the infrastructure plan.
As always, it's an honor to have someone like Speaker Pelosi visit our beautiful blue state. I wish me and my children could attend to hear her speak. I hope the TV stations will carry it live.
#GOGETYOURSHOT #NoMoreExcuses
#Biden/Harris2020 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #Pride #drumpfisgoingtojail #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan
Also in today's news: "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that Congress must act to raise the debt ceiling because of the debt incurred under former President Trump, saying, 'We’re paying the Trump credit card.'"
She's right. We didn't have these problems under President Bill Clinton or President Obama. This is a result of greed and the reich wing war machine.
#GOGETYOURSHOT #NoMoreExcuses
#Biden/Harris2020 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #Pride #drumpfisgoingtojail #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan
Wait, you don't think that there were government shutdowns over the debt limit under Obama or Clinton? Well... I guess that counts as "well-educated" if you're a liberal!
There was one under Clinton over spending cuts and one under Obama over the ACA. Neither of them were about debt limit.
...and in both of those shutdowns, the GOP were bluffing and came out losing anyway.
I've noticed that from all appearances, the anti-mask folks harbor a deep seated fear that masks will inhibit their accustomed daily caloric intake - as well as that of their not so little darlings. Aren't you late for dinner?
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Remember when Trump told you he was going to eliminate the deficit in two terms and you ate it up. He didn't, in fact he added to it and then only made it through one term. What a riot!
