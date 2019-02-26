HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Three Democrats and two Republicans won seats in the state legislature following a series of special elections on Tuesday.
Voters cast their ballots in special elections to fill five seats in the Connecticut General Assembly.
Three state Senate and two House of Representative seats were up for grabs after lawmakers resigned to take jobs in the Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration.
The three Senate seats were most recently held by Senator Tim Larson, Senator Beth Bye, and Senator Terry Gerratana, and the House seats were most recently held by Representative Chris Soto and Representative James Albis.
Results were posted around 9:30 p.m.:
- 3rd District of the State Senate: Saud Anwar
- 5th District of the State Senate: Derek Slap
- 6th District of the State Senate: Rick Lopes
- 39th District of the State House of Representatives: Anthony Nolan
- 99th District of the State House of Representatives: Joseph Zullo
Democrats did well in November's election, but some say the new governor's budget may influence voters.
Rick Lopes spent a chilly morning greeting voters in New Britain. He's running for State Senate in the 6th District.
Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz made a point of stopping by.
"The same thing what I've brought as a Representative, a background as a social worker, service to the community, trying to help out people," said Lopes.
Democrats said they were hoping for a repeat of November.
"We won 23 seats in the State Senate and picked up more than a dozen seats in the State House," said Bysiewicz.
Gennaro Bizarro went up against Lopes.
"This is a unique opportunity for voters who live in one of the five districts to be heard on the governor's proposed budget," said Bizarro.
The governor's proposal for tolls could influence voters in this special election.
(2) comments
Look at the reports for each of these elections. I predict a democrat will win each and the margin will be made of by the 'mystery voters'. Mystery voters are the difference between the number of votes placed for an office and the actual number of people voting. In the rest of the country, that's called voter fraud. Here it's call business as usual
You mean something like the mystery of the election in North Carolina and Mark Harris? That might be a truth you would want to seek.
