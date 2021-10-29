HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Plans have been announced to replace a state representative from West Haven, who resigned after being arrested by the FBI.
A special election will be held on Dec. 14 to fill Michael DiMassa’s seat.
A Democratic West Haven state representative who was arrested last week has resigned from his position with the House of Representatives.
He's accused of stealing more than $600,000 in pandemic relief money.
The FBI said he set up a shell company to distribute the money and then gambled it away.
