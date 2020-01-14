COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Special elections are underway in two Connecticut House districts.
The state's 48th House district was left vacant following the death of Rep. Linda Orange.
Brian Smith, a Democrat, is running against Republican Mark DeCaprio.
Connecticut's 132nd district is also also up for grabs since Brenda Kupchick resigned to become Fairfield's first selectman.
Democrat Jennifer Leeper is up against Republican Brian Farnen.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. in Lebanon, Mansfield, Windham and Fairfield. They close at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.