PARIS (WFSB) - The French community and world watched as flames destroyed history at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday.
The fire is being treated as an accident, but the cause remains unknown.
The cathedral is considered one of the world's most visited tourist destinations and draws an estimated 13 million people each year.
Now that the fire is out, investigators are getting a better idea of the damage.
The flames and hotspots were fully extinguished early Tuesday morning. The fire burned for several hours beforehand.
Around 400 firefighters battled the save the building, but their efforts were no match for the raging flames, French officials said.
Much of the Notre Dame Cathedral was a charred skeleton by Tuesday.
Most of the roof was destroyed. The building's iconic spire toppled into the flames.
Several other iconic pieces were not damaged, including the cross inside, the cathedral's outer walls and two bell towers.
Paris's mayor also reported that the Crown of Thorns and two other major artifacts didn't burn. It's believed that the crown was worn by Jesus Christ before his crucifixion.
French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the Notre Dame.
French authorities said they're continuing to go through the wreckage to figure out what pieces were saved and lost.
Two French billionaires have already pledged hundreds of millions of Euros towards rebuilding efforts.
On Tuesday, Catholics in Hartford prayed after the fire.
A special mass during Holy Week was held at Saint Joseph's Cathedral in Hartford.
"It's truly a shame that such a magnificent and spiritual building is no longer with us," said Fran Calo of Wolcott.
Towards the end of the mass, the Archbishop showed his support after the devastating fire.
"Our prayers are united with all of the people of France. We did have our cathedral, not of such historical value, but it burned down on December 31 of 1956," said Father Jim Shanley, Archdiocese of Hartford.
A Connecticut family was in Paris and watched in horror as the historic structure burned.
"To think that it’s no longer there just makes me want to cry. I mean it really does," said Diane Souza of Glastonbury. "It’s just unbelievable that this has happened here."
"And it's sad because it was such a beautiful day in Paris [Monday]," said Paige Souza, Diane Souza's daughter-in-law. "Literally, the weather could not be any better for Europe right now."
Authorities reported that two policemen and a firefighter were hurt while responding to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.