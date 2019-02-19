WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – Over 200 athletes will gather this weekend in Windsor for the Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games.
With recent snowfall and man-made snow being pumped out through 1,000 feet of piping to create mounds, volunteers are helping groom the courses.
Participants of all ages will compete in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at Eversource's Windsor Operations Center.
Opening ceremonies begin in Windsor, Tuesday, February 19, at 9:45 a.m.
For more information, click here.
