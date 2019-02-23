The CT Special Olympics is celebrating its 51st anniversary this weekend.
The opening ceremonies kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Eversource in Windsor.
At the Windsor location athletes will be competing in cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
Alpine skiing, figure skating, and gymnastics are some of the sports athletes will be competing in at the 2019 Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games.
Events will take place at Powder Ridge Mountain, and at facilities in Windsor, Simsbury, East Hartford, and Plainville.
More than a thousand athletes will be competing. Volunteers will oversee the races and make sure they run on schedule and rules are followed.
All of the events are free and open to the public.
For more information on the events, click here.
Saturday is the only day you can watch athletes in the outdoor events. All outdoor events for Sunday are canceled because of the heavy rain that is expected.
All indoor events will go on as planned.
