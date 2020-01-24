HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Friday afternoon, Governor Ned Lamont met privately with Democratic leaders to come up with a toll plan.
Lamont is hoping to finalize details and draft a bill quickly, but time is running out.
The plan was to meet behind closed doors and release something Friday afternoon.
Lamont wants to get everything wrapped up in a special session in a matter of days, but some feel this needs to be aired out and shouldn’t be rushed.
“They told me a vote would be in three weeks. I say let’s vote tomorrow,” Lamont said earlier this week.
Lamont is also pushing for a special session, hoping to get a public hearing and vote before February 5th, which is when the regular session starts.
A meeting between the governor and Democratic leaders was set for Friday afternoon.
“We need to make sure those tractor trailers, those large trucks coming through our state, that do damage to our roads, allows us to collect those dollars and repair those roads and bridges, but also invest in transit options we need as a state,” said Representative Roland Lemar.
Rhode Island has truck-only tolls, but they’re not collecting all the revenue expected, which is because materials for the toll gantries were delayed. As of Friday, only six of the 12 toll gantries are up, making revenue short about $6 million.
However, a spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said, “we will definitely make up that loss. None of the projects have been slowed.”
Lamont says to avoid what’s happening in Rhode Island, Connecticut will put up its 12 toll gantries all at once.
Republicans are against tolls. Their plan is to spend most of the rainy-day fund.
“This is giving an impression of a lot of rushing, a lack of transparency today. I don’t think that’s the way we should be doing any legislation here, particularly something that has a lot of people opposed to it,” said Senator Eric Berthel.
Even if an agreement is reached on Friday, the soonest a public hearing would be is next Friday.
The regular session starts Wednesday, February 5, just a few days later than the possible public hearing.
