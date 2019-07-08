HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Could the governor’s push for tolls be over?
There was supposed to be a special session this summer to take up tolls, but it may not happen now.
So, what does this mean for the state’s transportation?
There have been talks for a while saying there was going to be a special session on tolls. While no one is officially saying there won’t be one, no one is confident there will be a vote.
Governor Ned Lamont started the legislative session calling for tolls, but now, seven months later, there is a lot of skepticism about whether lawmakers will have a vote.
While transportation remains a top priority for both Republicans and Democrats, to some, tolls have become almost toxic.
A grass roots group, No Tolls Connecticut, gathered 100,000 signatures on a petition they delivered to the governor. It set the stage for what could be a tough vote for lawmakers who want to keep their seats.
“You get away from this gold dome, you start listening to the people, then you realize tolls are not that popular and it’s a bad idea,” said Senator Tony Hwang.
Republicans say Lamont’s switch from tolling on trucks only to tolling all vehicles didn’t help, but their plan may not be a popular one either because it relied on borrowing and puts all the burden on CT taxpayers.
Tolls would put some of the cost on out-of-state drivers.
While some Democrats support tolls, several in Fairfield county do not. Legislative leaders still need to caucus the governor’s latest proposals, and that has yet to happen.
The Senate president is willing to look at a combination of tolls and some borrowing.
“I am hopeful we find a way to more forward on something on the transportation issues because it’s critically important we find a way to address it,” Senator Martin Looney said.
Lamont still feels he can get enough Democrats to vote yet.
“Lawmakers are a little squishy when it comes to how you pay for something. Can we get it for nothing, do we borrow, how can we put this off, but I think they know it’s important and we can’t put it off any longer,” Lamont said.
There will, however, be a special session to approve bonding on school construction, which could happen on July 22.
