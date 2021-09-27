HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are scheduled to meet for a special session on Monday to debate an extension of the governor's emergency pandemic powers.

Gov. Ned Lamont's powers are set to expire at the end of the month.

Gov. Lamont calls for special session to extend COVID emergency declarations Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for the General Assembly to meet in a special session to renew the declaration of public health and civil preparedness emergencies that were issued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he said he wants to keep them through Feb. 15, 2022.

The powers would allow Lamont to keep mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place in schools and at nursing home facilities.

The state House of Representatives will be in session at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The state Senate will get its turn on Tuesday.

The CT Liberty group said it plans to rally at the state capitol to urge lawmakers to vote for an end to the emergency powers. That's set for noon.

Juvenile crime will not be on the agenda, despite a push from both victims and lawmakers.

A group called Safe Streets Connecticut said it will be demonstrating in front of the Legislative Office Building at 11 a.m. It as been advocating for lawmakers to change state laws to hold juveniles accountable.