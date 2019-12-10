HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A special session at the state capitol is set for next Wednesday.
At this point, it won’t be to take up the tolls discussion.
The legislature is expected to vote on a hospital agreement and restaurant wages.
Governor Ned Lamont also wants lawmakers to take up the transportation issue and vote on a tolls plan.
Channel 3 has learned the governor and leaders in the House and Senate have agreed on taking up transportation in early January 2020.
