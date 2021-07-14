HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers will be at the state capitol Wednesday to debate if the governor’s emergency powers should be extended.

Many of Gov. Ned Lamont’s orders were put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont said the orders are needed to protect the public and provide economic relief.

The emergency orders cover things like requiring face masks in certain settings.

Many Republican officials, however, don’t want to see the emergency orders extended.

“They want to control whether our kids wear masks, control whether we go to our house of worship, control where we have a beer at night,” argued Bob Stefanowski, a Republican and former gubernatorial candidate.

Group demands end to Lamont's executive powers A group of people demanded an end to the governor's emergency powers.

Hundreds gathered at the state capitol on Monday to protest Lamont’s emergency orders getting extended.

At the height of the pandemic, Lamont had more than 300 emergency declarations. Most have since expired.

Now, he said he wants to keep 11 orders in place.

They include allowing state-owned commuter lots to be used for vaccination clinics and providing tenants additional time to pay rent.

Democrats said they believe the emergency powers have worked and will continue to do so.

“We know from science masks work and vaccinations work,” said Sen. Bob Duff, the Democratic majority leader.

Lamont asked the General Assembly to review and renew his declarations of public health and civil preparedness emergencies through Sept. 30.

The special session is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Lawmakers do have the power to veto any of Lamont’s emergency orders.