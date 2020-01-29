ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- During a memorial service for Denise D’Ascenzo on Wednesday, there were a number of very special announcements.
While Denise wouldn’t want all of the attention on her, it’s definitely deserving as we honor a woman who meant so much to WFSB, its viewers, and the state.
Denise D’Ascenzo helped pave the way in making Channel 3 the news station of choice for so many in Connecticut.
Soon, the road leading up to a job she called home for so many years will forever sport her name.
“This spring we have a new address, so when you come to look for us, ask your GPS to find us at 3 Denise D’Ascenzo Way, Rocky Hill,” said Channel 3 General Manager Dana Neves.
It’s a simple way to honor her life and her legacy.
“Just know that it’s not a road or a street, it’s a way. It’s a nod to Denise for us, the way she lived and the way she was,” Neves said during the service on Wednesday.
Another surprise is a foundation in her honor.
Just like her motto “be open, be brave, be kind,” the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation will help fulfill that, with a mission to support Denise’s passions and causes that were near and dear to her heart.
To learn more about the foundation, click here.
“Your donation will go to a myriad of causes from women’s health, to children and education, it goes on. It will be an amazing organization that carries out Denise’s legacy of kindness through fun events,” said Ch. 3 Anchor Dennis House.
To top it all off, Gov. Ned Lamont has also declared Jan. 30, 2020 as Denise D’Ascenzo Day in Connecticut, which also happens to be her birthday.
“There’s not much I can do without going through the legislature, but one thing I can do is that tomorrow is a day named after your mom, tomorrow is your wife’s day,” Lamont said at the memorial service.
