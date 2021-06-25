CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – While Thursday was perfect weather for the Travelers Championship, Friday was overcast with drizzle and higher humidity.
However, spectators didn’t seem to mind as the lines at the TPC River Highlands were long going into the tournament.
People wanted to see their favorite golfers tee off.
Round 2 play appeared to be on schedule, even with the on and off rain
Tee time started at 6:45 a.m.
The last tee time was set for 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 10,000 spectators were allowed in one day.
Unfortunately for those seeking tickets on Friday, they were out of luck. According to the Traveler's website, the tournament was sold out.
