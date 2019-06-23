CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – After a long week for spectators at the Travelers Championship, the fun wrapped up today at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Everywhere you turned, a sea of people filled every pocket of space at the premiere event.
For the out-of-towners, many say they are blown away by the course. For the locals, they are proud to have this in their own backyard.
“It’s been fantastic,” Margaret Donabed of Massachusetts said. “This is our first time at this club, the golf course as well. It’s been great. We’ve met a lot of fun people. We had some great seats, and this place has something for everybody.”
Avid spectators watched world class players, families played games with the championship in the background. Even newbies who didn’t know much about the sport relished in the day.
Kimberley Snow of Broad Brook was a first timer this weekend.
“It was just fun,” Snow said. “It’s a fun first time experience.”
Moments were made better when the weather improved. Earlier in tournament play, there was a lot of rain. Even those who volunteered from the beginning made some time to soak in the experience as a fan.
“It was a little wet at the beginning of the week, I was on my third pair of shoes yesterday,” Pam Behre of Meriden said. “Today, it’s great to be here… yesterday was sunny.”
Though this year’s championship wrapped Sunday, people are ready for 2020.
“I’m coming back,” Donabed said.
